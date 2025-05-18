Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads all scorers in Game 7 win

Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 35 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 victory over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Thunder to a Game 7 triumph, reaching the 25-point mark for the sixth time this series. Through 11 playoff games, the MVP candidate has averaged 29.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes. Next up for Gilgeous-Alexander in the Western Conference Finals is a tough matchup with the Timberwolves, who rank second this postseason in opponent points per game (101.1).