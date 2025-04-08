Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads team to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 42 points (14-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 win over the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 40 points for the 13th time this season. The MVP front-runner's points per game average of 32.7 leads the entire NBA, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Since the beginning of 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 51.2/40.0/90.4 shooting splits across 44 appearances.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now