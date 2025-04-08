Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads team to victory

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 42 points (14-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 win over the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 40 points for the 13th time this season. The MVP front-runner's points per game average of 32.7 leads the entire NBA, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Since the beginning of 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 51.2/40.0/90.4 shooting splits across 44 appearances.