Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Manages just 18 points in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 8:24am

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander failed to score at least 20 points for the first time since May 24, Game 3 of last season's Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves, but the reigning MVP didn't need to crank things up in a fairly comfortable win. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.4 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks through five games to begin the Thunder's title defense while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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