Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Massive third quarter vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 7:23pm

Gilgeous-Alexander logged 40 points (14-27 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 36 minutes during the Thunder's 113-108 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

It was another scoring clinic from the reigning MVP, who scored 19 of his game-high 40 points in the third quarter to give the Thunder a six-point advantage heading into the final frame. He also contributed defensively with four steals, tying a season high that he reached three times prior to Tuesday's game. It was the sixth 40-plus-point performance for Gilgeous-Alexander this season and the first since Jan. 23 against the Pacers. Since returning from a nine-game absence in late February due to an abdominal strain, he has averaged 31.1 points on 51.8 percent shooting along with 7.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 threes, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.6 minutes per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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