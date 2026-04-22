Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Nears double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 37 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 120-107 Game 2 win over the Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high 37 points, leading the Thunder to a 2-0 series lead. He also paced all players in assists and has dished out at least seven dimes in all six of his April appearances across the regular season and playoffs. The superstar point guard and the Thunder will now head to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday, aiming to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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