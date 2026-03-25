Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Nets 33 points with eight assists
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 33 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and two turnovers in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 defeat to the Celtics.
Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 30-plus points in 41 games this season, just one shy of Luka Doncic for the most in the league. He's also been remarkably efficient of late, averaging 28.8 points on 72.1 percent shooting over his last four games.
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