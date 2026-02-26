Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:20pm

Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

It appears that Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in action Friday evening following a nine-game layoff, so don't be surprised if he has some minutes restrictions. The return of Oklahoma City's MVP will likely result in either Aaron Wiggins or Cason Wallace heading back to the second unit, and Jared McCain's playing time will see a sizeable dip.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
