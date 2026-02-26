Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Not listed on injury report

Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

It appears that Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in action Friday evening following a nine-game layoff, so don't be surprised if he has some minutes restrictions. The return of Oklahoma City's MVP will likely result in either Aaron Wiggins or Cason Wallace heading back to the second unit, and Jared McCain's playing time will see a sizeable dip.