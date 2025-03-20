Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:13pm

Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets.

The star guard didn't play against the 76ers due to rest reasons, but he'll be available on Friday and should handle his regular workload. Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging a robust 37.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game since the beginning of March.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
