Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Notches 31 points in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:57am

Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 131-122 win over the Suns in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Thunder easily coasted by the Suns to sweep this series. Gilgeous-Alexander was terrific throughout the series, posting averages of 33.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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