Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Pops for team-high 26 in loss

Gilgeous-Alexander had a team-high 26 points (12-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-99 loss to the Lakers.

The Thunder already have the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference locked up, so their motivation in this one may have leaned toward simply getting out of it healthy. Gilgeous-Alexander still produced strong numbers however as he extended his streak of appearances with 20-plus points to an incredible 71, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history behind only a pair of 80-game streaks by Wilt Chamberlain and a 76-game surge in 1963-64 by Oscar Robertson. Over 17 outings since the beginning of March, SGA is averaging 33.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks as he puts the finishing touches on his MVP case.