Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Posts strong double-double

Gilgeous-Alexander logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 145-117 win over the Bulls.

By now, it shouldn't be surprising to see Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder in blowout wins with efficient performances. However, it must be noted that the 12 assists showed he can still run the offense and create for others if needed. The absence of rebounds was telling, as this was just the second time this season he didn't grab a single board, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook past that, given the output Gilgeous-Alexander delivers on a game-to-game basis. He enters the final month of the regular season with averages of 32.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.