Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Pours in 29 points in victory

Gilgeous-Alexander posted 29 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 126-107 win over Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander joined Chet Holmgren atop the box. score with 29 points, which is on the upper end of his results through the first three weeks of the season. There's no significant drop-off from his typical seasonal averages right now, making him a safe elite fantasy prospect in all formats.