Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Pours in 36 in Friday's win

Gilgeous-Alexander provided 36 points (13-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 101-93 win over the Lakers.

The 26-year-old superstar scored at least 35 points for the third straight game, and he's delivered more than 20 in all 15 November contests. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.9 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks on the month while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor, and through the first quarter of the schedule he's been among the most valuable fantasy assets in the league, trailing only phenom Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis and perennial MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (wrist).