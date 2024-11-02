Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Pours in efficient 30 in win

Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 30 points (12-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over Portland.

The Thunder never trailed as they romped to their fifth straight win, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with his second 30-point performance of the season. He's actually had difficulty finding his shooting stroke so far, draining just 25.6 percent (10-for-39) of his three-point attempts, but SGA has compensated by producing 7.4 boards, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks a game -- marks which would all be career highs if the 26-year-old guard can maintain them.