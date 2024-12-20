Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Propels OKC to victory
Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 35 points (15-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Magic.
Gilgeous-Alexander came through with a team-high 35 points in what was an efficient scoring performance for the Kentucky product. This was a refreshing sight after he struggled against Milwaukee on Tuesday in the NBA Cup Championship, converting on 33.3 percent of his tries from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been heavily involved defensively of late, averaging 3.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four appearances.
