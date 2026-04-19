Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Propels Thunder to victory
Gilgeous-Alexander provided 25 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 15-17 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't required to do a lot as the Thunder easily accounted for the Suns in Game 1 of the playoffs. Despite shooting just 5-for-18 from the floor, Gilgeous-Alexander still crafted his way to a team-high 25 points. The two teams will face each other again Wednesday, where Oklahoma City will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
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