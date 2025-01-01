Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Reaches 40-point plateau

Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 40 points (15-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 win over Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander capped the 2024 calendar year on a strong note, as the star floor general had another impressive performance on both ends of the court while reaching the 40-point mark for the fourth time this season. Furthermore, he's scored 40 or more points in three of his last four contests. He finished December with an impressive statline of 33.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game across 13 contests.