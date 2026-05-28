Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Rough night in loss to Spurs
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 15 points (6-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-91 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander had only 15 points Thursday, his lowest-scoring performance of the postseason. He also failed to make a shot from deep for the third time during the series versus San Antonio. With both teams looking to advance to the NBA Finals to face the Knicks, the Spurs and Thunder will meet in Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Saturday. In three home games during the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 28.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 steals over 42.2 minutes per contest.
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