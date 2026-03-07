Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Scores 27 points in win
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 104-97 win over the Warriors with 27 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-15 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his most efficient outing Saturday, though he made his lone triple when it mattered most, giving Oklahoma City a five-point lead with 43 seconds remaining. The reigning MVP has shot just 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in his last four appearances, though he has shot 92.7 percent from the charity stripe on 10.3 attempts per contest during that span. He'll look to reach the 20-point threshold for a 126th consecutive game Monday against the Nuggets, which would tie the NBA record set by Wilt Chamberlain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Leads Way, Tyrese Maxey Close Behind5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More