Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Scores 28 points in loss Wednesday

Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 28 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander did what he could to lift the Thunder to victory in this one, but his efforts weren't enough, as OKC was unable to slow down Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets down the stretch. Despite the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver solid numbers across the board. He's scored over 20 points in all but one of his seven outings to date and is averaging 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.