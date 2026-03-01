Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Scores 30 in win
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 win over the Mavericks.
Gilgeous-Alexander put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting game-highs in points and steals. His four steals were his most in a game since Dec. 31. In two games since returning from a nine-game absence due to an abdominal strain, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to have not lost a step, as he has averaged 33.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes per contest.
