Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Scores 33 points in solid win

Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 33 points (10-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Pistons.

Gilgeous-Alexander had another outstanding performance to lead the Thunder to victory, and this was the fourth time he eclipsed the 30-point mark over his last five appearances. The MVP candidate has reached the 30-point plateau in 48 different games this season, and he's ending the campaign with averages of 33.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his last 10 contests.