Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Set to return Sunday

Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The star floor general and MVP candidate missed Friday's win over the Trail Blazers due to rest-related reasons, but he should handle his regular workload Sunday in what figures to be an epic battle against another MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic. Gilgeous-Alexander, who has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four appearances, is averaging 34.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the All-Star break.