Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Shooting woes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 8:42pm

Gilgeous-Alexander notched 25 points (8-24 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five assists, three blocks and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Friday's 131-113 win over the Bulls.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a disastrous shooting night, particularly from three-point range, though he still finished as the game's leading scorer. While his 10 three-point tries represented a season high, Friday's contest was the sixth time this season he failed to make a three-pointer when making at least one attempt from behind the arc. However, the reigning MVP was impactful on the defensive end, finishing one block shy of tying his career high. He has tallied multiple swats in three of his last eight outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
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