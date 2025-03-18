Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Sitting out against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:09pm

Gilgeous-Alexander won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest purposes.

The West-leading Thunder will give the MVP candidate the night off Wednesday, with Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up coming Friday against the Hornets. Oklahoma City should turn to Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins to shoulder the load in the backcourt against Philadelphia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now