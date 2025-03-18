Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Sitting out against Philadelphia
Gilgeous-Alexander won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest purposes.
The West-leading Thunder will give the MVP candidate the night off Wednesday, with Gilgeous-Alexander's next chance to suit up coming Friday against the Hornets. Oklahoma City should turn to Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins to shoulder the load in the backcourt against Philadelphia.
