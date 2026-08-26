Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Sitting out for Canada
Gilgeous-Alexander will not participate in Canada's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
There is no injury to report, and this is simply a case of Gilgeous-Alexander prioritizing rest ahead of the upcoming NBA season. With training camp about a month, the superstar is expected to be a full go for the Thunder.
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