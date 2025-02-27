Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Solid showing in win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 27 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over Brooklyn.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't able to repeat what he accomplished in the back-to-back set against Minnesota, where he posted 37 and 39 points, respectively, but he still finished with a strong line in this win. The star floor general, who's gaining steam as a potential MVP winner, has picked things right where he left them before the break and is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in four outings following the All-Star festivities.

