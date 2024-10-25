Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Spins up 28 points in opener

Gilgeous-Alexander produced 28 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 win over Denver.

Gilgeous-Alexander matched his 28 points with excellent results in every secondary category, including an uncharacteristic three blocked shots. The standout point guard's supporting cast didn't do much outside of Chet Holmgren's 25 points. Gilgeous-Alexander will need more support if the team wants to compete in the West, but a win over the Nuggets is a great way to kick things off.