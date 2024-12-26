Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Stays hot with 45-point outburst

Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 45 points (15-22 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 victory over the Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander exploded Thursday, leading all players in scoring, threes made and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks in an all-around showcase. Gilgeous-Alexander matched a season high in scoring, a mark he also posted Nov. 11 against the Clippers. He has now surpassed the 40-point mark in three contests this season, including in two straight outings.