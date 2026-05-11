Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Strikes for 35 points in Game 4
Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 35 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-15 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during the Thunder's 115-110 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Monday.
Gilgeous-Alexander put together one of his better performances of the series to help the Thunder sweep LA in four games. He made a few clutch shots down the stretch and also wasn't afraid set his teammates up for open looks when the Lakers sent double teams, helping the Thunder score the final six points of the game to secure a victory. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the just-concluded semifinal-round series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 102 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 92 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 74 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander See More