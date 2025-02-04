Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Tops 30 again in Monday's rout

Gilgeous-Alexander provided 34 points (15-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 125-96 win over Milwaukee.

With the Bucks extremely shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back, the outcome was a foregone conclusion -- the Thunder built a 17-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back -- but Gilgeous-Alexander still took full advantage of the mismatch before getting some extra rest in the second half. The 26-year-old guard has scored more than 25 points in every game since the calendar flipped to 2025, averaging a massive 35.1 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.6 threes and 0.8 blocks over the last 15 contests while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor. With Oklahoma City sporting the best record in the Western Conference at 39-9, SGA should once again be in the MVP conversation at season's end.