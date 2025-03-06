Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headshot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Won't play against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) has been ruled out for Friday against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After dropping 41 points in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander won't play against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Thunder will likely pivot to Alex Caruso to help shoulder the load in the backcourt with the superstar sitting out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
