Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Won't play against Portland
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) has been ruled out for Friday against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
After dropping 41 points in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander won't play against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Thunder will likely pivot to Alex Caruso to help shoulder the load in the backcourt with the superstar sitting out.
