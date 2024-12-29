Shake Milton Injury: Shipped to Lakers

The Lakers acquired Milton and forward Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets on Sunday in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Milton had been playing well for the Nets, averaging 11.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 24.5 minutes across his past 15 appearances, including a 16-point, 12-assist double-double against the Spurs on Friday during his first start of the season. However, the veteran guard is looking at a reduced role in Los Angeles, as he'll likely compete with Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht for backup minutes behind Austin Reaves and Max Christie in the backcourt. Milton's first chance to make his Lakers debut will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.