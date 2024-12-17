Shake Milton News: Could see larger role

Milton supplied five points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 130-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Dennis Schroder now in Los Angeles, Milton moves up the depth chart by default and will have the opportunity to lock down the backup point guard minutes. He's played well in a limited role so far this season, hitting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 16.4 minutes per contest.