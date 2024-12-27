Shake Milton News: Erupts for 20 points in win

Milton had 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over Milwaukee.

Milton delivered his second-highest mark in scoring of the season in an efficient outing Thursday. The 28-year-old has received an uptick in playing time of late, and over his last 10 appearances, he has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.9 minutes per contest.