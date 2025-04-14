Shake Milton News: Goes for 16 points in season finale

Milton closed Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes.

Milton posted a solid line in this regular-season finale, though he only saw an expanded role because the regular starters were given an extra day of rest. Milton should have a minimal role off the bench in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, so his fantasy upside will be almost nonexistent.