Shake Milton News: Invisible in loss

Milton closed with four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to the Heat.

Milton had a nightmare showing in the loss after two straight games with double-digit points. Despite this dud, Milton is someone that deep-league fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on with the Nets rumored to be looking to unload Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith (calf).