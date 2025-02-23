Fantasy Basketball
Shake Milton headshot

Shake Milton News: Limited role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Milton closed with one rebound over three minutes during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Nuggets.

Milton continues to be used sparingly off the bench for the Lakers, having played fewer than 10 minutes in four of the past five games. The arrival of Luka Doncic basically puts a nail in the coffin when it comes to opportunities for Milton. Barring injuries to other players, he will likely spend the remainder of the season on the fringes of the rotation.

Shake Milton
Los Angeles Lakers
