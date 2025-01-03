Fantasy Basketball
Shake Milton headshot

Shake Milton News: Little impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 11:45am

Milton logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Much like Dorian Finney-Smith, Milton hasn't made much of an impact in Los Angeles since being traded to the Lakers. In two games with his new team, he has shot 4-for-9 from the floor, scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and recording zero assists.

Shake Milton
Los Angeles Lakers
