Shake Milton News: Little impact in win

Milton logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over 16 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Much like Dorian Finney-Smith, Milton hasn't made much of an impact in Los Angeles since being traded to the Lakers. In two games with his new team, he has shot 4-for-9 from the floor, scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and recording zero assists.