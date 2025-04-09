Fantasy Basketball
Shake Milton headshot

Shake Milton News: Makes appearance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Milton had one rebound across two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 loss to the Thunder.

Milton made a rare appearance in the loss, suiting up for just the second time in the past nine games. With the Lakers trotting out a relatively healthy lineup on a nightly basis, Milton finds himself buried on the depth chart. He has appeared in just nine games over the past month, averaging 2.8 points in 9.4 minutes.

Shake Milton
Los Angeles Lakers
