Shake Milton News: Makes appearance Tuesday
Milton had one rebound across two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 loss to the Thunder.
Milton made a rare appearance in the loss, suiting up for just the second time in the past nine games. With the Lakers trotting out a relatively healthy lineup on a nightly basis, Milton finds himself buried on the depth chart. He has appeared in just nine games over the past month, averaging 2.8 points in 9.4 minutes.
