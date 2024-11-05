Shake Milton News: Plays 12 minutes in win

Milton had five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 12 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Through seven appearances, this was Milton's third time seeing minutes in the double digits. He's facing an uphill battle for playing time on a nightly basis, and he remains well off the fantasy radar in most formats for the foreseeable future.