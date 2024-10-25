Shake Milton News: Plays 17 minutes in loss

Milton finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 17 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to Orlando.

Milton saw meaningful minutes, yet failed to make any noise when it came to tangible production. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, it doesn't appear as though Milton is going to be afforded a consistent role in Brooklyn. Should he step into a larger role at any point, he would be a name to watch. For now, he can be safely ignored across most formats.