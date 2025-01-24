Shake Milton News: Plays three minutes in win
Milton ended with two points (2-2 FT) and three assists over three minutes during Thursday's 117-96 victory over Boston.
Milton received minutes in garbage time following two consecutive DNP's via coach's decision. The 28-year-old has struggled to carve out a role with his new team, and in seven appearances with the Lakers, he has averaged 2.1 points across 8.6 minutes per contest.
