Shake Milton News: Pops for 22 points in loss

Milton provided 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 123-100 loss to the Magic.

Milton scored a season-high 22 points, playing at least 20 minutes for the fourth straight game. The Nets are dealing with a few injuries at the moment, presenting Milton with an unexpected opportunity. As long as they are running with limited backcourt resources, Milton could continue to play a meaningful role, albeit off the bench.