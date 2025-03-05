Shake Milton News: Scores 12 points

Milton accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 victory over the Pelicans.

Austin Reaves missed his second straight game with a calf issue, but remains day-to-day. Gabe Vincent wasn't able to generate much offense in the first unit, while Milton and Dalton Knecht combined to score 25 points off the bench. Milton will find minutes hard to come by once Reaves is healthy again, however.