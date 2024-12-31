Shake Milton News: Set for Lakers debut
Milton (recently traded) will make his debut with the Lakers against the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After being traded to the Lakers recently, Milton is set to make his debut for Los Angeles on Monday. Milton could see a decent amount of minutes off the bench with his new team to help fill the void left by D'Angelo Russell, who heads to Brooklyn as result of the trade.
