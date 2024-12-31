Fantasy Basketball
Shake Milton headshot

Shake Milton News: Set for Lakers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 9:49am

Milton (recently traded) will make his debut with the Lakers against the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded to the Lakers recently, Milton is set to make his debut for Los Angeles on Monday. Milton could see a decent amount of minutes off the bench with his new team to help fill the void left by D'Angelo Russell, who heads to Brooklyn as result of the trade.

