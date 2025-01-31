Shake Milton News: Steps up off bench in victory

Milton logged 21 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 win over Washington.

Milton got extended playing time off the bench Thursday due to the Lakers being a bit shorthanded and due to the nature of the blowout contest, provided a nice offensively lift by finishing as one of three Los Angeles players with 20 or more points. Milton posted his second-highest scoring total of the season, having surpassed the 20-point mark in three outings.