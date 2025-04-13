Shake Milton News: Will start Sunday
Milton will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Milton is one of several players not in the Lakers' usual rotation that will be in the first unit Sunday. The veteran guard has started one other game this season, finishing with 16 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal for the Nets against the Spurs on Dec. 27.
