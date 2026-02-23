Sharife Cooper News: Hanging onto consistent role

Cooper ended Sunday's 129-112 loss to the Hornets with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

Although he mostly played for the G League's Capital City Go-Go during the first half of the campaign, Cooper is carving out a solid role for the parent club. Over his last seven appearances, Cooper has averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game.