Sharife Cooper News: Notches 10 points in loss

Cooper provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 loss to Portland.

With the Wizards getting blown out of this contest, Cooper saw a decent workload off the bench. He's been getting decent run over his last eight games with 9.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes per contest.